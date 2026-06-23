Standard Chartered: Asia ex-Japan to lead 2026-27 earnings growth

Standard Chartered picks Taiwan China India

The bank's top picks are Taiwan (for its chip-making edge), China (thanks to cheap prices and fresh innovation), and India (with strong local growth).

Globally, they're also feeling good about US stocks, emerging-market dollar bonds, and gold.

Looking ahead, Standard Chartered thinks the S&P 500 could climb to 7,950 points and gold might hit $5,100 per ounce by mid-2027, so both riskier bets and safe havens are looking pretty solid right now.