Standard Chartered: Asia ex-Japan to lead 2026-27 earnings growth
Standard Chartered just bumped up its outlook for Asia ex-Japan stocks, saying they're set for the strongest earnings growth among major global markets in 2026 and 2027.
The boost comes from big investments in AI and semiconductors across the region.
Plus, with oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz getting back on track, energy worries in Asia should ease up.
Standard Chartered picks Taiwan China India
The bank's top picks are Taiwan (for its chip-making edge), China (thanks to cheap prices and fresh innovation), and India (with strong local growth).
Globally, they're also feeling good about US stocks, emerging-market dollar bonds, and gold.
Looking ahead, Standard Chartered thinks the S&P 500 could climb to 7,950 points and gold might hit $5,100 per ounce by mid-2027, so both riskier bets and safe havens are looking pretty solid right now.