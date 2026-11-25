Standard Chartered forecasts $800 to $850 billion India capex surge
India is gearing up for a massive $800 billion to $850 billion capex surge over the next five to six years, according to PD Singh, Standard Chartered's India and South Asia CEO.
The bank sees India as a major growth driver in South Asia and plans to be right at the heart of this big investment wave.
Standard Chartered channels capital into India
Singh shared that the bank will focus on areas like expanding capacity and building up AI infrastructure.
Beyond just banking, it's using its global connections to bring more international money into India, helping local companies grow and plugging India deeper into global supply chains.