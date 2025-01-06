The retail investor quota for Standard Glass Lining's IPO has been subscribed over 10 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category has been subscribed 13.74 times.

The IPO's allotment is expected on January 9, while its listing is scheduled for January 13.

Currently, unlisted shares of Standard Glass Lining are trading at ₹237 apiece in the gray market, suggesting a listing gain of nearly 70% for investors.