Stanford economists: California 1-time 5% billionaire tax could cost $39B

Big names like Peter Thiel and Google's Sergey Brin and Larry Page have moved out, which means California could lose up to $3.5 billion a year in regular income taxes if this trend keeps up.

The proposal has sparked heated debate: tech leaders and Gov. Newsom are worried it'll drive even more rich folks away, while others argue that any losses might take years to really show up.

For now, it's a hot topic as voters get ready for decision day on November 3.