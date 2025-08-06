Next Article
Stanford lays off staff amid Trump-era funding threats
Stanford University just let go of 363 employees, pointing to tough budget cuts tied to federal funding threats.
The main reason? New policies from the Trump era that target schools involved in things like pro-Palestinian protests and climate activism—putting their federal money at risk.
Other universities facing similar challenges
Stanford had already slashed $140 million from its budget earlier this summer, and it's not alone.
UCLA got over $330 million in funding frozen over protest-related issues, while Columbia and Brown paid big settlements after accusations linked to campus antisemitism.
All this has sparked real worries about academic freedom and what these government moves mean for universities across the country.