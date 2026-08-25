Stanford study: AI-impacted entry-level jobs fell 11% for 22-25-year-olds
Business
A new Stanford study found that entry-level jobs for young workers (ages 22 to 25) in fields impacted by AI have dropped by 11% since late 2022.
Meanwhile, roles less affected by AI actually grew by 10%, leaving a noticeable gap in opportunities.
AI-era mid-career gains risk youth careers
While younger job seekers are facing fewer openings, especially where AI can automate repetitive tasks, older workers (ages 35 to 40) saw an 11% boost in employment.
The catch? Many of the roles where AI works alongside people tend to favor experienced professionals, making it harder for newcomers to get their foot in the door and build up experience.
Researchers warn this shift could have lasting effects on career growth for today's youth.