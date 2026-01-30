Star Health's profit jumps 414%—here's what's behind the big leap

The company saw strong growth in business: its total premiums collected rose 23% to ₹5,047 crore this quarter, with retail premiums up 27%, thanks to a big boost in new customers. Operationally, things are looking up too—Star Health turned an underwriting loss into a ₹20 crore profit and improved its claims process by settling over 1.36 million claims during 9 million FY26.

Why should you care?

This shows how quickly Star Health is growing—and how the company is getting better at serving customers and staying profitable.

If you're interested in finance or healthcare trends (or just want to keep an eye on big shifts in Indian business), it's worth noting how Star Health pulled off such a turnaround.