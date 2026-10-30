Starbucks India posts 7% FY26 revenue rise to 1,367cr
Business
Starbucks India just posted a 7% jump in revenue for FY26, reaching ₹1,367 crore, even as rivals like Cafe Coffee Day and Blue Tokai step up their game.
The brand's growth shows coffee culture is still going strong across the country.
Net losses drop to 99cr
Net losses dropped by 27% to ₹99 crore, and operating profits (EBITDA) improved to ₹234 crore, a sign things are running smoother behind the scenes.
With over 390 stores in 54 cities already, Starbucks plans to nearly triple that number to 1,000 by 2028.
Rising costs haven't slowed them down; they're focused on building loyalty and staying ahead in India's buzzing coffee scene.