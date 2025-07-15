Next Article
Starbucks mandates corporate staff: Relocate or resign
Starbucks is shaking things up—starting October 2023, corporate employees need to be in the office at least four days a week.
CEO Brian Niccol says it's all part of the "Back to Starbucks" push after some tough months with slower sales and company changes.
If you're a remote leader, you'll need to move to Seattle or Toronto within a year.
Starbucks offers exit package to employees
If the new policy isn't your vibe, Starbucks is offering a one-time voluntary exit program with cash for those who want out.
This comes after recent layoffs and follows what other big companies like JPMorgan and Amazon are doing—reworking how (and where) people work as business needs shift.