Starbucks mandates corporate staff: Relocate or resign Business Jul 15, 2025

Starbucks is shaking things up—starting October 2023, corporate employees need to be in the office at least four days a week.

CEO Brian Niccol says it's all part of the "Back to Starbucks" push after some tough months with slower sales and company changes.

If you're a remote leader, you'll need to move to Seattle or Toronto within a year.