Starbucks opening GCC in Tamil Nadu, 800 jobs, median ₹35L
Business
Starbucks is gearing up to open a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Tamil Nadu, bringing 800 new jobs with a median salary of ₹35 lakh per year.
The state government is likely to announce it today, and it's a big move for both Starbucks and the state, aiming to attract top tech talent and boost local opportunities.
Tamil Nadu offers payroll subsidies
Tamil Nadu has been rolling out special incentives, like payroll subsidies, to draw in global giants, making it a favorite for companies like Walgreens and Sigma Technology Group too.