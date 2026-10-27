Starbucks requires purchases to sit at China's 8,000 locations
Business
Starting October 22, Starbucks customers in China will need to buy something before grabbing a seat at any of its 8,000 locations.
The company says this change is all about making the cafe experience better for paying guests and improving the in-store experience.
Signs on tables make the new rule clear, and so far, online reactions have appeared to be in favor of the new policy.
Starbucks plans China service upgrades
This isn't totally new for Starbucks: it dropped its open-door seating policy in North America last year.
In China, it's also planning to boost customer service with more staff and better digital tools, all aimed at improving the in-store experience for paying customers.