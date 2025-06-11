What's the story

Starbucks is testing a new protein-rich drink, a sugar-free vanilla latte with banana cold foam. It has at least 15g of protein that comes from a powder.

The move comes as part of a larger menu overhaul aimed at reversing the company's recent sales decline.

The trial is being conducted under CEO Brian Niccol's leadership, and is part of his plan to establish Starbucks in the health and wellness space.