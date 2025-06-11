You can now buy protein shakes at Starbucks
What's the story
Starbucks is testing a new protein-rich drink, a sugar-free vanilla latte with banana cold foam. It has at least 15g of protein that comes from a powder.
The move comes as part of a larger menu overhaul aimed at reversing the company's recent sales decline.
The trial is being conducted under CEO Brian Niccol's leadership, and is part of his plan to establish Starbucks in the health and wellness space.
Menu changes
Starbucks reduces its menu by 30%
As part of the menu revamp, Starbucks is reducing its offerings by 30% and introducing new products to attract more customers.
The company also plans to improve service speed by streamlining baristas' workflow.
This strategy comes as more customers are looking for added benefits or less sugar in their drinks, a trend that has been popularized by fast-growing chains like Dutch Bros Inc.
Tests
'Starting Five' product testing strategy
Starbucks is also trying a new product testing strategy called "Starting Five." This involves selecting specific locations in the US to test new products.
Feedback from employees and customers will be used to refine these items before they are launched nationally.
Along with the protein drink, Starbucks is also testing freshly baked pastries in-store instead of pre-cooked ones that are heated on-site.
Products
What items are on offer?
As part of its menu revamp, Starbucks is testing a freshly baked butter croissant and double chocolate cookie through the "Starting Five" process.
The company is also launching a brown sugar "strato" frappuccino, a layered drink that will be available for a limited time this summer.
The move marks the 30th anniversary of iced blended beverages at Starbucks.