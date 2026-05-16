Starbucks opening 1st corporate office for tech jobs in India

Starbucks is setting up its first corporate technology office in India . The move comes as part of a larger plan to save $2 billion by bringing outsourced roles back in-house and cutting costs. The new hub is expected to start operations in the company's fiscal year 2027, which begins in October.

Job transition Bringing outsourced roles back in-house Starbucks's Chief Technology Officer Anand Varadarajan has confirmed the company's plan to establish a new office in India. The facility will be used to bring some outsourced roles back in-house, which were earlier handled by third-party contractors. This is part of a larger effort by Starbucks to "reducing reliance on external service providers" and create a multi-site structure for its operations.

Cost-cutting measures Avoiding markup charges from 3rd-party providers Varadarajan has also highlighted that third-party technology providers charge a markup, which Starbucks wants to avoid. The company currently works with tech providers in several countries, including India. The main aim of bringing these roles back in-house is to "build closer connection to the work and the teams delivering it," a spokesperson for Starbucks said.

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