Stargate trio head to Meta amid $135 billion AI push
Business
Three top minds from OpenAI's Stargate project, Peter Hoeschele, Shamez Hemani, and Anuj Saharan, are heading to Meta.
This comes as Mark Zuckerberg pours $135 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) at Meta, while OpenAI hits pause on Stargate in the UK to rethink budgets before a possible IPO.
OpenAI recruits as Meta expands AI
OpenAI thanked the departing team and is now scouting fresh talent for its infrastructure projects.
Meanwhile, Meta is stepping up its AI game with new launches like the Muse Spark model and building out its Superintelligence Labs.
Even with OpenAI and Oracle deciding not to lease an expansion to Abilene, OpenAI says its early investment in computing power still gives it a strong edge.