Stargate trio head to Meta amid $135 billion AI push

OpenAI recruits as Meta expands AI

OpenAI thanked the departing team and is now scouting fresh talent for its infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Meta is stepping up its AI game with new launches like the Muse Spark model and building out its Superintelligence Labs.

Even with OpenAI and Oracle deciding not to lease an expansion to Abilene, OpenAI says its early investment in computing power still gives it a strong edge.