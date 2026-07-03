Starling Bank cuts 130 jobs to accelerate AI-driven product launches Business Jul 03, 2026

Starling Bank, based in London, is letting go of 130 employees, about 3% of its team.

The bank says these layoffs are part of a bigger plan to streamline operations and save money, mainly by focusing more on artificial intelligence for faster product launches.

Most cuts will affect overlapping roles, and the company still has more than 4,000 employees.