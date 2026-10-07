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Home / News / Business News / Starlink data of Indian users will stay within the country
Starlink data of Indian users will stay within the country
The company has also set up 20 gateway sites here

Starlink data of Indian users will stay within the country

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 07, 2026
01:07 pm
What's the story

Elon Musk's satellite communication company Starlink has announced the establishment of 20 gateway sites in India. The development comes as part of its preparations to launch services in the country. Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Business Operations at SpaceX's Starlink, made the announcement during her address at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2026 event.

Compliance assurance

Operations tailored specifically for India

Dreyer emphasized that Starlink has tailored its operations specifically for India, keeping in mind the country's security requirements and other regulatory needs. The company also promises that Indian user data will remain within the country.

Infrastructure development

Investment in infrastructure for Indian market

Dreyer also revealed that Starlink has invested heavily in building the necessary infrastructure to cater to the Indian market.

She said, "We've already made the investment and built the existing ground infrastructure here, 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and we've established the operations to be ready to serve India."

This comes as a major step toward launching satellite communication services across India.

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Approval process

Awaiting spectrum and security approvals

Despite the infrastructure development, Starlink is still waiting for spectrum and security approvals to launch its services in India. Once these approvals are received, Starlink will be able to start its operations in our country.

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