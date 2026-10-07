Starlink data of Indian users will stay within the country
What's the story
Elon Musk's satellite communication company Starlink has announced the establishment of 20 gateway sites in India. The development comes as part of its preparations to launch services in the country. Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Business Operations at SpaceX's Starlink, made the announcement during her address at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2026 event.
Compliance assurance
Operations tailored specifically for India
Dreyer emphasized that Starlink has tailored its operations specifically for India, keeping in mind the country's security requirements and other regulatory needs. The company also promises that Indian user data will remain within the country.
Infrastructure development
Investment in infrastructure for Indian market
Dreyer also revealed that Starlink has invested heavily in building the necessary infrastructure to cater to the Indian market.
She said, "We've already made the investment and built the existing ground infrastructure here, 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and we've established the operations to be ready to serve India."
This comes as a major step toward launching satellite communication services across India.
Approval process
Awaiting spectrum and security approvals
Despite the infrastructure development, Starlink is still waiting for spectrum and security approvals to launch its services in India. Once these approvals are received, Starlink will be able to start its operations in our country.