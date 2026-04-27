Starship headlines SpaceX's bid for a possible $2 trillion IPO
Business
SpaceX is gearing up for a possible $2 trillion IPO, and its new Starship rocket is the star of the show.
Standing at 408 feet, this fully reusable giant is designed to power future Moon and Mars missions.
Bill Riley, vice president of Starship engineering, says it's key to making those big space goals a reality.
Starship V3 promises 90% cheaper launches
Starship isn't just huge: it's built to cut launch costs by 90% compared to Falcon 9 rockets. That means cheaper satellite launches, better internet from Starlink, and even AI data centers in space.
director Charlie Cox calls the V3 model a "clean sheet design," fixing past issues and setting SpaceX up as an even bigger player in space exploration.