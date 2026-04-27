Starship headlines SpaceX's bid for a possible $2 trillion IPO Business Apr 27, 2026

SpaceX is gearing up for a possible $2 trillion IPO, and its new Starship rocket is the star of the show.

Standing at 408 feet, this fully reusable giant is designed to power future Moon and Mars missions.

Bill Riley, vice president of Starship engineering, says it's key to making those big space goals a reality.