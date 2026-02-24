Startup founder claims AI tool killed her business

San Francisco founder Ira Bodnar says her startup, Ryze, was made obsolete almost overnight by Anthropic's Claude AI. She wrote in a post: "I woke up today and Claude killed my startup." It's a real sign of how quickly AI is changing the game for tech businesses.

Claude's new ad features are directly competing with Bodnar's startup Ryze started strong as an AI tool for managing Google and Meta ads, landing hundreds of customers in just two months with a 70% deal close rate.

But once Claude rolled out new ad features, Ryze's close rate crashed to 20%, and things could get even tougher if Claude expands to Google Ads.

Ryze has already pivoted to a new business model Anticipating the disruption, Ryze shifted focus weeks ago to help agencies manage complex ad workflows across hundreds of accounts with small teams.

Bodnar remains upbeat about the pivot: "Our business will be fine. We knew this was coming and we moved early."