Startup funding in India: $930 million raised across 122 deals (January)

In January 2026, Indian startups pulled in $930 million across 122 deals—a jump from December, though still below last year's numbers. Data compiled by TheKredible shows the ecosystem is buzzing, even if things have cooled a bit since early 2025.

Growth-stage and late-stage startups take the lion's share More than half the money (54%) went to growth-stage and late-stage startups—$508 million spread over just 18 big-ticket deals.

Early-stage companies weren't left out, raising $422 million across 92 rounds, proving new ideas are still getting plenty of love.

Bengaluru leads the pack, followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai Bengaluru dominated again, grabbing over half of all funding ($495 million from 55 deals).

Delhi-NCR and Mumbai followed up with smaller but solid shares.

