Startup funding in India: $930 million raised across 122 deals (January)
In January 2026, Indian startups pulled in $930 million across 122 deals—a jump from December, though still below last year's numbers.
Data compiled by TheKredible shows the ecosystem is buzzing, even if things have cooled a bit since early 2025.
Growth-stage and late-stage startups take the lion's share
More than half the money (54%) went to growth-stage and late-stage startups—$508 million spread over just 18 big-ticket deals.
Early-stage companies weren't left out, raising $422 million across 92 rounds, proving new ideas are still getting plenty of love.
Bengaluru leads the pack, followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai
Bengaluru dominated again, grabbing over half of all funding ($495 million from 55 deals).
Delhi-NCR and Mumbai followed up with smaller but solid shares.
The sources did not provide a breakdown of funding by investor nationality.
Notable funding rounds from the month
Big names made headlines: Arya.ag landed $80 million (Series D), Emergent snagged $70 million from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank ($300 million valuation), and Juspay raised $50 million at a cool $1.2 billion valuation.
Early-stage stars like Emversity ($30 million), BillionE ($25 million), and Knight Fintech ($23.6 million) also caught investor attention—proof there's excitement at every stage right now.