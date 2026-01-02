Next Article
Startups see funding drop—just $50 million raised this week
Business
Indian startups brought in only $50.2 million between December 27 and January 2—a steep 61% drop from the same week last year, and way down from the previous week's $138 million.
It's a clear sign that things are getting tougher out there for new businesses.
Fewer deals, but a couple of standouts
Deal activity also slowed to just five this week (compared to 43 last year).
Still, there were some bright spots: Knight Fintech led the pack with a $23.6 million raise, and Wow! Momo Foods secured $8.3 million—even as most others faced a quieter funding scene.