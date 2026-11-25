Under PSS, the state can buy more grains from national stocks or directly if needed, including all five ration-card categories, Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Priority Household (PHH), Non-Priority Subsidy (NPS), Non-Priority Non-Subsidy (NPNS) and Non-Priority Institution (NPI), to be included in the scheme, depending on prevailing circumstances and requirements.

Distribution is handled by the public distribution system (PDS), with each ration card able to get up to 15kg per card.

Everything's tracked digitally for transparency, so the scheme aims to actually help people and keep sudden price spikes in check across the state.