States sue Meta over kids' safety, seek nearly $200 billion
Business
Several US states, including California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey, are suing Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook), saying it made its apps addictive for kids and broke child safety laws.
They're asking for nearly $200 billion in damages.
The trial kicks off August 18, 2026, with a verdict expected by early October.
Six week trial features Arturo Bejar
The case will run about six weeks and features testimony from former Meta employee Arturo Bejar, who's set to talk about the company's safety practices.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will decide the outcome.
A Meta spokesperson said it's "confident the evidence will show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people" but the states argue that growth was put ahead of user safety.