StayVista bounces back with ₹3.6 crore profit

With cash reserves at ₹13.5 crore, they're looking steady

Most of StayVista's spending went into running its villas (77% of expenses), while employee costs nudged up and legal fees actually dropped by nearly a third.

With cash reserves at ₹13.5 crore, they're looking steady. After raising ₹40 crore last year, StayVista now manages properties.

They're aiming to build on their profitability and have their sights set on a major milestone.