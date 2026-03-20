StayVista bounces back with ₹3.6 crore profit
StayVista, the luxury villa rental startup, posted a profit of ₹3.6 crore in FY2025, bouncing back from an ₹8 crore loss in FY24.
This turnaround was associated with a 29% jump in operating revenue.
With cash reserves at ₹13.5 crore, they're looking steady
Most of StayVista's spending went into running its villas (77% of expenses), while employee costs nudged up and legal fees actually dropped by nearly a third.
With cash reserves at ₹13.5 crore, they're looking steady. After raising ₹40 crore last year, StayVista now manages properties.
They're aiming to build on their profitability and have their sights set on a major milestone.
StayVista's story is all about bouncing back and thinking big
StayVista's story is all about bouncing back and thinking big, something any young entrepreneur or travel lover can relate to.
If you're curious about startups making it work in India's travel scene (or just want inspo for your own side hustle), this is one to watch.