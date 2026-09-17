Steamhouse India shifts to waste-based steam as shares climb 17%

The team at Steamhouse is now targeting margins above 20%, down from 17% last year to around 16% in FY26.

Its waste-to-steam facility, running for the past year and a half, has already shown better results than coal.

With three more waste-based plants under construction and a recovering demand from chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, Chairman and Managing Director Vishal Budhia sounds optimistic:

This move should cut fuel costs and put the company on track for stronger growth.