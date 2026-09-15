Steamhouse IPO allotment likely today ₹414cr nearly 32x oversubscribed
Business
Steamhouse's IPO allotment is likely today, and it's been a hot ticket, oversubscribed nearly 32 times, with a ₹414 crore public issue.
If you got in, you might see a nice pop: the gray market hints at a possible 28% listing gain when shares hit BSE and NSE on September 17.
Check allotment on KFin or NSE/BSE
To see if you scored shares, just head to KFin Technologies's website and enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.
You can also check on the NSE or BSE websites using your details.