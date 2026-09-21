Stellantis to nearly triple India output to 50,000 vehicles
Stellantis is set to almost triple its car output in India, aiming for 50,000 vehicles next year (up from 18,000).
Most of these cars (about 60%) will be shipped overseas, while the rest will hit Indian roads.
Stellantis India CEO and managing director Shailesh Hazela said this big move shows how important India is becoming for the company's global plans.
Stellantis Thiruvallur plant expansion and investment
The expansion is happening at its Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu, which has partnered with Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation, an arm of the CK Birla Group, since 2017.
Stellantis has already invested nearly €1 billion across its India operations and plans to put more into manufacturing and R and D.
Plus, it's finally gearing up to launch new models after a relatively quiet period for launches, so expect more choices on the horizon.