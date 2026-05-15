Stephen Miran to resign as Kevin Warsh becomes Fed chair
Business
Stephen Miran is leaving his spot as a Federal Reserve governor, making way for Kevin Warsh to become the new Fed chair.
Miran's term had already expired, but Miran will resign when Warsh is sworn in.
Warsh's appointment matches President Trump's push for lower interest rates to help boost the economy.
Stephen Miran urged larger rate cuts
Miran often pushed for bigger rate cuts than most at the Fed and called out issues with how inflation data is measured, especially things like A.I. spending and portfolio fees that he says could confuse decisions and hurt jobs.
With Warsh stepping in during a tricky economic moment, all eyes are on how he'll steer US monetary policy next.