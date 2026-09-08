Sterlite Technologies launches 'Lakshya' to hit ₹20,000cr by 2028-29
Sterlite Technologies (STL) is aiming high: it wants to hit ₹20,000 crore in revenue by 2028-29, up from ₹4,745 crore in fiscal 2025-26.
Its new Lakshya roadmap is all about scaling up operations and building stronger customer connections worldwide.
As STL Managing Director Ankit Agarwal put it, "Lakshya is our roadmap for the next phase of STL, and today, we begin this journey."
Sterlite Technologies to invest ₹1,000cr annually
To make this happen, STL will invest ₹1,000 crore every year for the next three financial years. This cash will ramp up its fiber and cable capacities by 50%, helping it keep up with the growing demand for faster internet and better connectivity.
According to CFO Ajay Jhanjhari, STL plans to invest approximately ₹1,000 crore annually over the next three financial years, while expanding fiber and cable capacities by 50%, allowing it to scale with demand visibility.