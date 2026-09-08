Sterlite Technologies launches 'Lakshya' to hit ₹20,000cr by 2028-29

Sterlite Technologies (STL) is aiming high: it wants to hit ₹20,000 crore in revenue by 2028-29, up from ₹4,745 crore in fiscal 2025-26.

Its new Lakshya roadmap is all about scaling up operations and building stronger customer connections worldwide.

As STL Managing Director Ankit Agarwal put it, "Lakshya is our roadmap for the next phase of STL, and today, we begin this journey."