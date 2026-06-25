Steve Jarrett joins Anthropic in Paris to adapt AI models Business Jun 25, 2026

Steve Jarrett, who had been with Orange since 2019 and most recently served as its chief AI officer, is heading to US startup Anthropic to help them grow in Europe and Africa.

He will be based in Paris and will focus on making Anthropic's AI models, such as Claude and Mythos, fit local needs.

The move will help the company to "better understand and adapt" its products to the needs of those markets.