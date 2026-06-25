Steve Jarrett joins Anthropic in Paris to adapt AI models
Business
Steve Jarrett, who had been with Orange since 2019 and most recently served as its chief AI officer, is heading to US startup Anthropic to help them grow in Europe and Africa.
He will be based in Paris and will focus on making Anthropic's AI models, such as Claude and Mythos, fit local needs.
The move will help the company to "better understand and adapt" its products to the needs of those markets.
Anthropic plans 2026 IPO, international expansion
Anthropic is not just hiring: it is gearing up for a 2026 IPO and planning to triple its international workforce soon.
It has also opened a new office in Milan, marking its sixth spot in Europe.
Jarrett's experience is expected to play a key role as the company expands and tailors its AI products across different regions.