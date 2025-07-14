Stock market report: Nifty IT index drops 1.11%

If you're tracking the markets or thinking about investing, it's good to know tech stocks are facing pressure right now—even as some other sectors are holding up better. The main indices (Nifty50 and Sensex) kept sliding, but small-cap and realty stocks actually saw some solid gains.

Sensex lost over 900 points, Nifty closed below 19,400

Market vibes were mixed: foreign investors sold off over ₹5,100 crore in shares while domestic investors stepped in to buy.

Sectors like real estate and healthcare stood out with positive returns, while IT and financials struggled.

Stocks like Vodafone Idea and Ola Electric were buzzing with activity—showing that even on a down day for tech, there's still plenty happening across the market.