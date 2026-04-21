Stocks dip after Iran threat and US seized Iranian ship
Business
Stocks took a small hit on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both dipping slightly and the Dow just barely down.
The Russell 2000 was the outlier, actually rising a bit.
These moves came after Iran threatened to close a key shipping route and the US seized an Iranian ship, news that has made investors uneasy about where things are headed in the Middle East.
US crude jumps, investors await earnings
All this tension sent oil prices soaring: US crude shot up nearly 7%, and Brent crude climbed over 5%.
Even with these big swings, markets have not totally panicked yet.
Now everyone is watching to see if upcoming earnings from companies like Tesla and Intel can keep spirits up or if more turbulence is on the way.