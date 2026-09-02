Stocks rebound as S&P 500 climbs 0.5% and oil falls
Stocks finally bounced back on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.5% after three days of losses.
The boost came as oil prices dropped below $90 a barrel, easing worries about inflation that had been building up thanks to global tensions.
The Nasdaq 100 Index stayed flat, and slower job growth in August hints at more cautious hiring ahead of Friday's jobs report.
Dell raises forecast, stocks mixed
Dell Technologies jumped 7.8% after raising its sales forecast by $25 billion, crediting strong demand for AI servers.
GitLab's shares soared 13% thanks to higher revenue guidance.
On the flip side, Credo Technology fell 18%, MongoDB dropped 12%, FuelCell Energy plummeted 17%, and G-III Apparel slid 9.4%, mostly due to disappointing sales or forecasts.
Investors are now waiting for Broadcom's earnings update later today, especially after NVIDIA's big results last week.