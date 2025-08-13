Next Article
Stocks to watch on Wednesday: Apollo Hospitals, Suzlon Energy, Nykaa
Markets slipped by nearly 0.5% on Tuesday, breaking last week's positive streak.
Still, a handful of companies stood out with strong earnings and bold targets—making them the stocks to watch this Wednesday.
Earnings boost for these companies
Apollo Hospitals kicked off FY25 with a 42% profit jump (₹433 crore), while NSDL's profits rose 15% to ₹90 crore.
Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce saw profits soar by 79%, reaching ₹24 crore for Q1 FY25.
Berger Paints announced an ambitious goal: hitting ₹20,000 crore turnover by 2030.
Suzlon Energy posted a steady 7% profit rise (₹324 crore), NMDC reported ₹1,968 crore in profits with solid revenues, and Cochin Shipyard saw its profits tick up by 8%.