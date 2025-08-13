Stocks to watch on Wednesday: Apollo Hospitals, Suzlon Energy, Nykaa

Earnings boost for these companies

Apollo Hospitals kicked off FY25 with a 42% profit jump (₹433 crore), while NSDL's profits rose 15% to ₹90 crore.

Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce saw profits soar by 79%, reaching ₹24 crore for Q1 FY25.

Berger Paints announced an ambitious goal: hitting ₹20,000 crore turnover by 2030.

Suzlon Energy posted a steady 7% profit rise (₹324 crore), NMDC reported ₹1,968 crore in profits with solid revenues, and Cochin Shipyard saw its profits tick up by 8%.