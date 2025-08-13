Adani Group's solar unit in legal tussle with First Solar

Outcome could seriously impact Adani's global solar ambitions

MSPVL says it hasn't copied anything and points out its process skips a key step that First Solar's patents cover.

After getting a warning letter from First Solar on 1 April, MSPVL asked the court to officially say there was no infringement.

But on August 1, First Solar hit back with its own countersuit for damages.

With Mundra Solar handling half of Adani's solar capacity and most of its revenue coming from US exports, the outcome could seriously impact Adani's global solar ambitions—especially as patent fights like this heat up across the industry.