Stoke Space raises $1B, totals $2.3B ahead of 2027 launch
Business
Stoke Space has landed a massive $1 billion investment (pushing its total funding to $2.3 billion) to make fully reusable rockets a reality.
Backed by big names like Point72 Ventures and Y Combinator, the company is gearing up for the first launch of its Nova Pathfinder rocket in early 2027.
Nova Pathfinder reusable, hydrogen heat shield
Nova Pathfinder isn't just another rocket: it's designed to be fully reusable and uses a special supercooled hydrogen heat shield to survive re-entry.
It can haul three metric tons into low Earth orbit and already has customers lined up.
Looking ahead, Stoke is building an even bigger rocket (Nova Block 2) that should be ready by 2029, aiming to fill the gap as Falcon 9 is phased out.