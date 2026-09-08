Stoke Space raises $1B, totals $2.3B ahead of 2027 launch

Nova Pathfinder isn't just another rocket: it's designed to be fully reusable and uses a special supercooled hydrogen heat shield to survive re-entry.

It can haul three metric tons into low Earth orbit and already has customers lined up.

Looking ahead, Stoke is building an even bigger rocket (Nova Block 2) that should be ready by 2029, aiming to fill the gap as Falcon 9 is phased out.