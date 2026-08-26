STOXX 600 ticks up as oil falls and yields ease
Business
European stocks made a small move up on Wednesday, mainly because oil prices kept falling and bond yields eased.
The STOXX 600 index ticked up 0.1%, with basic resources gaining, but energy shares slipped as oil continued its slide, largely due to hopes that the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, could reopen.
Brent drops after Iran Oman talks
Brent crude dropped over 2% to around $86 per barrel after news of talks between Iran and Oman about the Strait of Hormuz. This region has been causing supply headaches for months and pushing inflation worries higher.
Meanwhile, investors are watching NVIDIA's upcoming earnings and US inflation data closely: big factors that could shake up markets and interest rates, especially with AI stocks in the spotlight.