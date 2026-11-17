Straive in talks with ICC to bring AI into IPL
Straive, a company, is bringing artificial intelligence (AI) into Indian cricket to shake things up.
Its aim is to help players perform better and make matches more exciting for fans.
It is in talks with the ICC about using these AI tools in the IPL, hoping to take both gameplay and fan experience up a notch.
American football team uses Straive AI
Straive is exploring AI opportunities in Indian sports and football-related applications.
Its tech analyzes player data to predict injuries, helps teams with drafts and trades, and uses cameras, IoT devices, and stadium data at stadiums to reduce wait times and personalize fan experiences.
While an American football team is already using Straive's technology, its President and Chief Analytics & AI Officer at Straive, Namit Sureka, says AI can do a lot, but people need to guide it for the best results.