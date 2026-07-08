Strand Life Sciences wins India patent for AI DNA test

Mass screening platform reduces detection errors

The platform is designed for mass screening and catches cancer signals with fewer errors, thanks to smarter DNA sequencing.

Since Reliance bought Strand in 2021, the company has helped push India's genomics market forward, expected to hit $2 billion by 2030 as testing gets cheaper.

CEO Ramesh Hariharan says their new tech "We believe this innovation represents an important step toward making precision cancer screening more accurate, scalable, and accessible," and they're aiming to make early cancer checks more accessible for everyone.