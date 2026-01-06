Strategy Holdings faces $17.4B loss as Bitcoin prices tumble
Strategy just revealed a huge $17.4 billion unrealized loss on its Bitcoin stash after crypto prices slid 23% in late 2025.
Their massive holdings—over 673,000 BTC—are now worth about $62 billion at current market prices (with an aggregate purchase price of $50.5 billion), down sharply from earlier highs.
Why does this matter?
If you're into crypto or stocks, this is a big deal: Strategy's stock price dropped almost half last year and now nearly matches the value of their Bitcoin reserves.
Smaller companies in the same game are considered even riskier right now, with some analysts warning they could be forced to sell off assets if prices dip again.
What's behind the numbers?
The losses mainly came from Bitcoin's late-2025 slump, but Strategy did snag a $1.55 billion tax break to soften the blow and even bought more BTC recently, betting on a rebound.
Despite all this, their cash pile is up to $2.25 billion for dividends and debt payback—and their stock actually jumped 4% as Bitcoin showed signs of bouncing back this week.