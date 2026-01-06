US gives $900 million boost to Peter Thiel-backed General Matter

Founded in 2025 by ex-SpaceX engineer Scott Nolan, General Matter enriches uranium for advanced nuclear reactors—helping the US rely less on foreign sources. The DOE funding will roll out over 10 years as they scale up.

Big plans for Kentucky

General Matter is building a $1.5 billion plant on a 100-acre site in Paducah, Kentucky.

With access to 7,600 UF6 cylinders, the facility aims to create 140 jobs and pump $71 million into the local economy each year—all while saving the country around $500 million annually on imports.

Construction kicks off in 2026 and operations are expected by the end of the decade.