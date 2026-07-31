Strategy posts $8.2B Q2 loss from fair-value Bitcoin slump
Strategy, known for holding the most Bitcoin among corporations, just reported an $8.2 billion loss in the second quarter of 2026.
The hit comes from a massive drop in Bitcoin prices: what was acquired for $63.7 billion is now valued at $54.8 billion.
It's all thanks to fair-value accounting and a tough crypto market.
Raised $17.06B, built $3.75B cash reserve
It raised $17.06 billion through stock offerings this year and built up a cash reserve of $3.75 billion for future payments and dividends.
It even sold some Bitcoin (about $218.4 million worth) to boost liquidity and announced plans for a $1 billion share buyback, though none have happened yet.
Executive Chairman Michael Saylor says it is focused on expanding its "Digital Credit" business even while things are rocky in crypto right now.