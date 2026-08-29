Stripe, Advent consortium drops $50B bid to acquire PayPal

PayPal, a pioneer in digital payments since the late 1990s, has struggled to keep up with modern payment technologies amid competition from companies like Apple and Alphabet.

In July, when PayPal was trading at historic lows and valued at $40 billion, Stripe and Advent made an offer of about $53 billion for the company.

However, this was just a fraction of the nearly $360 billion valuation PayPal had during its pandemic-era peak in 2021.