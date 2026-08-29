Stripe, Advent consortium drops $50B bid to acquire PayPal
What's the story
A consortium of payment processing giant Stripe and buyout firm Advent has reportedly dropped its pursuit of acquiring fintech pioneer PayPal, according to Bloomberg. The decision comes after the group had previously made an offer worth over $50 billion for the company. Bloomberg first reported in February that Stripe was considering acquiring part or all of PayPal after a drop in its stock price reduced its value.
Market dynamics
PayPal's struggle to keep up with competition
PayPal, a pioneer in digital payments since the late 1990s, has struggled to keep up with modern payment technologies amid competition from companies like Apple and Alphabet.
In July, when PayPal was trading at historic lows and valued at $40 billion, Stripe and Advent made an offer of about $53 billion for the company.
However, this was just a fraction of the nearly $360 billion valuation PayPal had during its pandemic-era peak in 2021.
Board response
Regulatory and financing hurdles
The board of PayPal, which has been struggling to compete with rivals such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, deemed the takeover bid from Stripe and Advent as inadequate.
They also cited regulatory and financing hurdles in their decision.
Despite these challenges, the interest in a potential acquisition had helped boost PayPal's stock price by over 40% this quarter, giving it a market value of about $52.6 billion.
Uncertain prospects
Possibility of revised bid remains
Despite their decision to abandon the acquisition, it remains possible that Stripe and Advent could return with a revised bid at a later date.
The consortium's initial offer was made as PayPal has struggled in recent years to compete with rivals such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Meanwhile, management is working hard to revive its flagging share price amid slowing growth.