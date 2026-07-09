SK Hynix's $28B US share sale draws 7x investor demand

Market response

SK Hynix's stock up nearly 680% over past year

The news of the share sale has already boosted SK Hynix's shares by some six percent in morning trade. However, despite a recent correction of about 25% over the last two weeks, the stock is still up nearly 680% over the past year. This is largely due to its position as a top supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for NVIDIA, further solidifying its role in the AI hardware ecosystem.