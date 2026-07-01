STT GDC India aims $1B IPO for $6B-$7B valuation 2027
Business
STT Global Data Centres India (STT GDC India) is getting ready for a big move: an IPO in early 2027, hoping to raise up to $1 billion and aiming for a $6 billion to $7 billion valuation.
The company has tapped Axis Capital and Citi to guide the process, but the final numbers will depend on how the market shapes up.
STT GDC India runs 30 data-centers
STT GDC India is a joint venture between ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Tata Communications.
They run 30 data centers across 10 cities (including their newest one in Chennai) and handle more than 400 MW of IT load.
Looking ahead, they're also pushing for carbon-neutral operations by 2030 as demand for data centers explodes with AI, 5G, and new tech trends.