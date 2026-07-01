STT GDC India aims $1B IPO for $6B-$7B valuation 2027 Business Jul 01, 2026

STT Global Data Centres India (STT GDC India) is getting ready for a big move: an IPO in early 2027, hoping to raise up to $1 billion and aiming for a $6 billion to $7 billion valuation.

The company has tapped Axis Capital and Citi to guide the process, but the final numbers will depend on how the market shapes up.