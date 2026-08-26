Study finds executives report no AI job or productivity gains
Business
A new study shows that more than 90% of company leaders haven't seen any job changes from AI in the past three years, and 89% say it hasn't made work more productive either.
So, despite all the hype (and money) around AI making things faster or cheaper, most executives just aren't seeing results yet.
Mark Ma says AI layoffs backfire
Some companies are using AI as a reason to cut jobs, but this move could be backfiring.
Professor Mark Ma points out that these layoffs damage team morale, a big deal for actually getting more done.
His research found that when workers feel uneasy about AI, overall productivity drops, wiping out any possible efficiency gains.
Ma says leaders should focus on supporting their teams instead of blaming layoffs on new technology.