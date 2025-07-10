Study reveals diversity boosts profits in India

Even with rules for board diversity, over 63% of companies don't have women in key leadership roles. Women make up just 22% of employees—lower than the national average—and their numbers drop sharply from entry-level to middle management, where future leaders usually grow.

Need women influencing decisions, shaping strategy: Expert

Sonica Aron from Marching Sheep puts it simply: "We need women at the table, influencing decisions and shaping strategy."

The study says it's not just about hiring more women—it's about giving them real authority and opportunities to lead, something still missing in many Indian workplaces.