Varda Space secures $187 million for space-based drug development

Varda is all about making drugs in microgravity—basically using space conditions to create medicines that can't be made on Earth. They've already pulled off three missions, including crystallizing the anti-HIV drug ritonavir.

With this fresh funding, Varda plans to ramp up their space flights and expand their lab in El Segundo.

The team says this will help speed up the creation of life-saving medicines made in space.