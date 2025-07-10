Next Article
Varda Space secures $187 million for space-based drug development
Varda Space Industries, a California startup, just raised $187 million in new funding led by Natural Capital and Shrug Capital, with big names like Peter Thiel and Khosla Ventures joining in.
This brings their total funding to $329 million.
What does Varda do?
Varda is all about making drugs in microgravity—basically using space conditions to create medicines that can't be made on Earth.
They've already pulled off three missions, including crystallizing the anti-HIV drug ritonavir.
Varda plans to ramp up their space flights
With this fresh funding, Varda plans to ramp up their space flights and expand their lab in El Segundo.
The team says this will help speed up the creation of life-saving medicines made in space.