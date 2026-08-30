Subhash Chandra contests lenders' ₹4,262cr claims despite NCLT ₹6.5cr plan

Subhash Chandra, who started Zee Group, is challenging lenders' demand for ₹4,262 crore in his personal insolvency case.

He's especially calling out HDFC Group for including amounts he says aren't backed by valid guarantees, and he described a social media campaign carrying "#PaiseVapasKaro" as giving "a wrong perception and understanding" of the matter in a recent statement responding to social media posts.

Despite huge claims totaling over ₹22,000 crore, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a plan where Chandra will repay just ₹6.5 crore.