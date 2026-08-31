Subhash Chandra says 22,000 cr are guarantees for other companies

Chandra broke down the numbers: out of ₹4,800 crore in guarantees, borrowers have already repaid ₹3,803 crore, leaving ₹998 crore still outstanding.

Lenders have also filed claims totaling around ₹5,311 crore in the personal insolvency proceedings; of those, ₹1,049 crore of these claims had subsequently been settled or paid.

He emphasized again that his own borrowing is "My borrowing is ₹0," urging lenders to work directly with the borrowing companies to sort things out.