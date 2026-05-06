Subway closes 729 US stores in 2025, cites franchise support
Subway just closed 729 US stores in 2025, marking its 10th straight year of downsizing.
That leaves the sandwich giant with about 18,773 US locations, still more than McDonald's nearly 14,000.
The company says these cuts are all about helping franchise owners run better spots with more visibility and smoother operations.
Roark Capital buy fuels global expansion
After being bought by Roark Capital for $9.6 billion in 2024, Subway is shifting focus to international markets like Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
It opened over 1,000 new locations abroad last year and has plans for thousands more worldwide.
To win back cost-conscious customers at home, Subway rolled out its first-ever value menu in April 2026, 15 items under $5, hoping to keep things affordable as prices rise everywhere.