Subway closes 729 US stores in 2025, cites franchise support

Roark Capital buy fuels global expansion

After being bought by Roark Capital for $9.6 billion in 2024, Subway is shifting focus to international markets like Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

It opened over 1,000 new locations abroad last year and has plans for thousands more worldwide.

To win back cost-conscious customers at home, Subway rolled out its first-ever value menu in April 2026, 15 items under $5, hoping to keep things affordable as prices rise everywhere.